The 25th Season Of Worsts Cooks In America Returns In 2023

If there's one show on television that sends the heart rates of even moderately competent cooks soaring, it's "Worst Cooks in America." Culinarily incompetent contestants – some of whom have made friends and family sick from their cooking or have burned down kitchens — enter culinary boot camp under the ever-watchful gaze of Chef Anne Burrell and a co-host to learn how to not be disasters in the kitchen. They're haphazard and clueless, but the endearing part is that they genuinely do want to improve and most do. However, there are those who feel that their cooking is amazing when in fact, it is not. Contestants who make it to the end face off to cook a three-course meal for a panel of judges. The winner gets $25,000, and the winning chef gets bragging rights.

There have also been celebrity seasons, with familiar faces like Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino from "Jersey Shore," "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" style guru Carson Kressley, and most recently, 90s television actors Matthew Lawrence and Jodie Sweetin (via Food Network). Fans of the show can get excited because it's been confirmed that the next seasons on the way.