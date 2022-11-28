John Leonard And Family Would Have Had To Drink A Ridiculous Amount Of Pepsi For A Jet

As a young college student, John Leonard didn't have the funds to get himself the Harrier fighter jet by drinking Pepsi. Since Pepsi Points could be bought for 10 cents each, the alternative was to gather enough funds to buy 7 million points. Leonard had successfully persuaded five investors to give him the $700,000 he needed to buy the points, CBS reported.

"They were counting on there being a ton of dreamers like me, but they just never figured a dreamer like me would ever have access to somebody that was willing to go on this crazy ride and actually would write the cheque," Leonard said of Todd Hoffman, one of the millionaires who funded his dream (via The Guardian). He sent PepsiCo a check and 15 Pepsi labels to redeem them for the jet.

But what if Leonard had to consume Pepsi for every point? Per The Hustle's estimations, he would have to drink 16.8 million cans of the fizzy drink to gather enough points to get the Harrier fighter jet. Even if Leonard's family volunteered to help him, they would have to drink 46,000 cans of Pepsi a day for a whole year to collect enough points.