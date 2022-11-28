Elon Musk's Bedside Table Is Littered With Diet Coke Cans

Obviously, there isn't a link between drinking Coke and being rich. There is, however, a trend of rich people who favor coke as their favorite beverage. Per JN, the Netflix documentary "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates" revealed that Microsoft owner Bill Gates enjoys three to four cans of Diet Coke each day. Warren Buffet is another notable person who drinks as many as five Cherry Cokes per day.

In the past few years, it became common knowledge that former President Donald Trump also enjoyed Diet Coke on the regular. In fact, according to The New York Times, Trump drinks around a dozen of these beverages each day. Early last year, news broke that Trump actually had a button in the oval office that when pushed, a staff member would bring him a cold Diet Coke (via Twitter). This button has reportedly been removed by current President Joe Biden.

If this information wasn't enough to convince you of the elite's love of Coke products, you should take into consideration Elon Musk's drinking habits. Dubbed the richest person in the world by Forbes, the Tesla founder is also quite a fan of the beverages.