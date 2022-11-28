Sunny Anderson Teams Up With Former Pro-Footballer For Her New 'NFL Tailgate Takedown' Show

Sunny Anderson recently took to the best place she knows how in order to make a splash with her news: Instagram. In a post, Anderson exclaims "The word is out. I'm co-hosting a new show with Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork." Side note, has there ever been a better suited last name for someone who is joining a food show?

As Anderson puts it, the move is "right up my alley!" due to her love for food and football. And fans are more than excited to join in on the fun, with comments ranging from those wanting to be guests to a ton of fire emojis. Wilfork posted a similar post on his Instagram page to the delight and excitement of many a fan who were happy to offer congrats.

Starting January 4 at 9 p.m., Food Network viewers can watch the former defensive tackle and Anderson tackle tailgating (via Pro Football Reference). As Variety explains, the two will host competitions between tailgate chefs over the course of six episodes during ongoing NFL games, with "each tailgating duo representing one of the two NFL teams competing that day" over the course of three rounds. As fans of food competitions alone, we can tell this show will be a touchdown.