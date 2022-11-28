Sunny Anderson Teams Up With Former Pro-Footballer For Her New 'NFL Tailgate Takedown' Show
Sunny Anderson is no newbie to the thrills of footballs, or at the very least, the perfect football food. Though the sport is a far cry from her main motus operandi, so to speak, she certainly has a hand in making games memorable and has shown herself to be an avid football fan herself. Anderson has been known to dole out some pretty solid advice when it comes to throwing football viewing parties, not the least of which, to make sure to space out serving times so as to not run out of food.
And the buck does not stop there. Anderson is also the proud inventor of the Infladium, a concoction Party City explains as an inflatable cooler, "designed to look like a football stadium" that even comes with "cardboard containers to hold an array of game day snacks." And now with the help of a former pro player, Anderson is working a new sports-related angle in the form of a new show, called "NFL Tailgate Takedown."
Play ball!
Sunny Anderson recently took to the best place she knows how in order to make a splash with her news: Instagram. In a post, Anderson exclaims "The word is out. I'm co-hosting a new show with Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork." Side note, has there ever been a better suited last name for someone who is joining a food show?
As Anderson puts it, the move is "right up my alley!" due to her love for food and football. And fans are more than excited to join in on the fun, with comments ranging from those wanting to be guests to a ton of fire emojis. Wilfork posted a similar post on his Instagram page to the delight and excitement of many a fan who were happy to offer congrats.
Starting January 4 at 9 p.m., Food Network viewers can watch the former defensive tackle and Anderson tackle tailgating (via Pro Football Reference). As Variety explains, the two will host competitions between tailgate chefs over the course of six episodes during ongoing NFL games, with "each tailgating duo representing one of the two NFL teams competing that day" over the course of three rounds. As fans of food competitions alone, we can tell this show will be a touchdown.