Chick-Fil-A Originals Collection Is Jam-Packed With CFA Swag
If you're a sports fan, you can buy a jersey to show support for your number one team. Likewise, if you're keen on a musician or band, you can rock one of their t-shirts or hoodies as a means of showing your love. But what are you supposed to do if you're a foodie wanting to show off your affinity for a specific restaurant, snack brand, or cuisine? You may not have even realized that there's a growing desire for food-related swag. However, as Forbes writes, people have increasingly treated restaurant merch like streetwear, using it to express affection and a sense of connection to places and people.
The outlet notes that the demand for gear has been met with several limited-batch merch drops from restaurants small and large, and now, Chick-fil-A has joined in on the fun, as well. The beloved chicken sandwich chain has offered "Signature Surprises" such as limited-edition Chick-fil-A socks and hats to customers holding Signature Status – a.k.a. members of its Chick-fil-A One rewards program who rack up over 10,000 points per year – in the past. But now the Atlanta-based eatery has a new merch line that's available to every single one of its fans regardless of how many times a year they munch on its infamous waffle fries and chicken nuggets (via Chick-fil-A's website). And just like its drive-thru lines at lunchtime, the collection is jam-packed – except instead of cars, it has CFA swag.
Chick-fil-A's new merch collection has more than just apparel
Gone are the days of people having to walk around with a bottle of Chick-fil-A's eponymous sauce in their bag to demonstrate how deep their love affair with the chain is. According to the restaurant's website, customers can show their affinity for the eatery and its food by purchasing a piece from its new Chick-fil-A Original Collection.
The collection features an assortment of CFA-related swag that celebrates "those little things" that help definite the chain's menu items like the duo of pickles that come with an Original Chicken Sandwich. Those ingredients are honored with a boldly colored Pickle Pickle Tee. For those who are in love with Chick-fil-A's morning menu, the company offers a trucker hat or coffee mug bearing the phrase "CHICKEN FOR BREAKFAST." And CFA is probably hoping its new Sauce Blanket and Nugget Pillow Set will seem like a dream come true for fans of its nugget and sauce combo.
Fans can check out all of these and more on Chick-fil-A's merchandise website, where U.S. customers will also receive free shipping on domestic orders of $35 or more. There's only a limited number of each piece available, so once a product is sold out, it could be gone for good. However, the chain promises that there's plenty more to come, as the Chick-fil-A Originals Collection is just the first drop of its new merchandise line