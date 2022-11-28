Chick-Fil-A Originals Collection Is Jam-Packed With CFA Swag

If you're a sports fan, you can buy a jersey to show support for your number one team. Likewise, if you're keen on a musician or band, you can rock one of their t-shirts or hoodies as a means of showing your love. But what are you supposed to do if you're a foodie wanting to show off your affinity for a specific restaurant, snack brand, or cuisine? You may not have even realized that there's a growing desire for food-related swag. However, as Forbes writes, people have increasingly treated restaurant merch like streetwear, using it to express affection and a sense of connection to places and people.

The outlet notes that the demand for gear has been met with several limited-batch merch drops from restaurants small and large, and now, Chick-fil-A has joined in on the fun, as well. The beloved chicken sandwich chain has offered "Signature Surprises" such as limited-edition Chick-fil-A socks and hats to customers holding Signature Status – a.k.a. members of its Chick-fil-A One rewards program who rack up over 10,000 points per year – in the past. But now the Atlanta-based eatery has a new merch line that's available to every single one of its fans regardless of how many times a year they munch on its infamous waffle fries and chicken nuggets (via Chick-fil-A's website). And just like its drive-thru lines at lunchtime, the collection is jam-packed – except instead of cars, it has CFA swag.