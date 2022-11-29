Mashed Survey: Where Do You Go To Get Your Birthday Cakes?

Birthdays are a time of celebration that generally involve gatherings with immediate family and close friends. The festivities might entail something as simple as going out to dinner to a favorite restaurant or, for those of age, heading to a bar to indulge in an adult beverage or two.

Whatever activity it encompasses, at some point the occasion will invariably feature a birthday cake and lighted candles to acknowledge another successful trip around the sun for the celebrant. Depending on individual preferences, it could be anything from a traditional birthday cake with vanilla cake and white frosting or a chocolate cake with chocolate icing to a red velvet cake or carrot cake. There are even ice cream cakes that you can buy at the grocery store or ice cream shops that specialize in this particular product such as Carvel or Dairy Queen.

The options for procuring your birthday cake are numerous and each person has their own go-to source. Mashed conducted a survey exploring the question of where people go to get their birthday cakes and this is what we learned.