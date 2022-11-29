Kelly Ripa Pulled The 5-Second Rule With A Thanksgiving Pie

Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may recall the season seven episode "The One With All the Cheesecakes," in which Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) become obsessed with a cheesecake that gets mistakenly delivered to Chandler's apartment (via YouTube). After chowing down on the dessert, the friends think they're done with the whole ordeal, but, just as soon as the cheesecake was devoured, another one shows up at Chandler's door.

They attempt to return the treat to its rightful owner, but the good deed proves to be much too hard. Instead, the pair divvy the second sweet up amongst themselves, but after doing so, Rachel accidentally drops her half on the floor. A jubilant Chandler tries to rub it in her face — though only until his partner in crime smacks his own half to the ground. And while you may think that put an end to the stolen cheesecake chronicles, that was hardly the case, as the final scene shows Rachel, Chandler, and, eventually, Joey (Matt LeBlanc), scarfing down the cheesecake off the floor.

The saga has garnered many laughs from "Friends" fans since it originally aired in 2001, but in reality, no one in their right mind would be desperate enough to quell their sweet tooth with a dessert that splattered on the floor...right? Apparently not. According to People, that's exactly what Kelly Ripa did this past Thanksgiving. Just like Rachel and Chandler, she seems to have no shame about it whatsoever.