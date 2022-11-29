Heinz's Baked Bean Pizza Returns To The UK After 20 Years

While baked beans are available in America, they aren't nearly the phenomenon in the U.S. that they are across the pond, where you'll find baked beans served up as part of a full English breakfast, or simply a full English or fry-up, along with bacon, eggs, fried tomatoes, fried mushrooms, black pudding, bubble and squeak, and fried and toasted bread, per the English Breakfast Society. (Bubble and squeak, by the way, is a dish made of mashed potatoes and cabbage, according to British Food: A History). You can also find baked beans commonly served as part of a classic simple tea which is just what it sounds like (via The British Shoppe). So it might seem obvious to put them on a pizza.

For people more accustomed to Heinz ketchup and beanless pizzas, putting the brand's baked beans with pizza might sound counterintuitive. For folks in the U.K., this cheesy and sweet combo is making a celebrated return. Oh, did we mention it has cheddar cheese on it as well (per Gloucestershire Live)? That is in addition to the mozzarella you might expect to find on a pizza. Presumably, it adds the kind of British-style flavor that people have been craving but may not have tasted for about two decades.