Justin Sutherland Blends Food And Culture In His New Cookbook - Exclusive Interview

How would you say growing up in Minnesota influenced your cooking style?

Minnesota has such an unknown, diverse food community here. We have the largest Somali population, largest Hmong population, huge Vietnamese population, plus very Scandinavian roots. I got exposed to a lot of food growing up.

In your new book, "Northern Soul," you write that your first word was "bread" and that you wanted an Easy Bake Oven as a kid. Where do you think that passion came from at such a young age?

I was always following my grandmothers around the kitchen. They were always cooking. I had a grandma from Japan and a grandma with Southern roots, and food was their love language. I was always the kid watching them cook, tasting everything, banging on pots and pans as drums. For some reason, I was drawn to the kitchen and loved following those women around.

How did growing up with your grandma being from Japan and your grandfather being from Mississippi shape the way you look at food and culture?

Food was culture. My Japanese grandmother came to this country speaking no English, so food was the way that she was able to share her culture with us. At 5 years old, [I was] eating sushi and sukiyaki, katsu, and all those things that other 5-year-olds weren't eating. The Southern roots on my dad's side — they didn't grow up with a lot of money, but there was that soul food that they were always feeding everybody. That was one thing that they could always do — share food.