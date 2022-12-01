What Gordon Ramsay Taught Alex Belew About Lobster Prep - Exclusive

Maybe you remember Season 21, Episode 3. Alex Belew does, because he succeeded in breaking down a lobster, nearly perfectly. "I'm right outside of Nashville. I'm very landlocked," Belew explained to Mashed. "Anytime that we've used crab — and I don't think I've ever worked at a restaurant where we sold lobster tails ... that stuff is already brought in. It's taken apart. It's mostly all prepped. I've never really had to deal with that." The challenge should have been nearly impossible for the chef to master, particularly because Ramsay demoed it in half the time he gave his contestants to execute.

"Chef [Ramsay] did that in four minutes with his demo, which is lightning fast if you've never seen it before," Belew recounted. "You're watching it trying to absorb all the details. He gave us 10 minutes to start with a raw live lobster, cook it, and then take it apart. I was the first one done. I had 90 seconds left, and I don't think I can do it again."

Despite that, the "Hell's Kitchen" star did retain Ramsay's key advice. "You need to make sure [with] the claws and the tail that you blanch them long enough that the meat separates from the shell, because if you don't leave it in the water long enough, the proteins don't contract, and the meat will still stick to the shell," Belew told Mashed. "As you're trying to break it open, you'll tear the meat, because it's still stuck to the outside."

New episodes of "Hell's Kitchen" air Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX. To keep up with Alex Belew, visit his website and subscribe to his mailing list.