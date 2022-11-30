Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Admitted To Stealing Snickers As A Child

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Instagram confessing to his prior "life of crime." "When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-11 and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn't afford to buy one," Johnson revealed. In the video, he returned to his childhood 7-11 and purchased every Snickers bar on the shelf, something he'd been waiting to do "for decades." Instead of taking all the Snickers bars, which Johnson claimed were his former "pre-daily workout," in his caption, he left them in bags to give free to other customers. He also bought groceries for store patrons and posed for numerous photos. "The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me," his caption continued.

When the post was shared to @Rap on Twitter, a few folks in the comments disagreed that Johnson's actions made up for the wrongs. "He technically still needs to pay for the ones he stole," one comment read. "That's not paying back that's just buying more," another Twitter user wrote. The concern was somewhat corrected in the tweet's reply though, where a fellow user wrote, "He didn't leave with them. He just bought them and left them in the store for people to have for free." Either way, Johnson seems happy to finally get this weight off his chest.