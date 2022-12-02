Fast Foodies Star Justin Sutherland Says These Are The Most Difficult Dishes To Recreate - Exclusive

While you might recognize Justin Sutherland from his multiple stints on food competition shows like "Top Chef" and "Iron Chef America," you may not know that he also owns and operates multiple restaurants in the Minnesota area. Among them is Handsome Hog, which specializes in Southern cuisine like crab cake hushpuppies and double bone pork chop. With all of this experience under his belt, you would think Sutherland could create any type of dish, but he says that some of the requests on the show "Fast Foodies" are more difficult to make.

The show features Sutherland, along with culinary experts Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford, as they compete to see who can make the best version of iconic fast food favorites like a Big Mac from McDonald's. While promoting his new book "Northern Soul," Sutherland told us in an exclusive interview that every dish they're asked to make is challenging — though he's had better luck recreating some more than others.