A Starbucks Barista Allegedly Wrote A Racist Slur On A Customer's Cup

As unfortunate as it is, racist incidents occur in the fast food industry. Infamously, Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter retired from the company after using a racial slur in a 2018 conference call (per The New York Times). Upon stepping down from his position, he admitted his comments were "inappropriate and hurtful," though he downplayed the incident by saying that "Colonel Sanders called blacks n—–s," as his excuse (via Forbes).

In 2015, a mother found a racist note inside her child's Wendy's meal that contained an offensive word, resulting in the firing of two employees (per Eyewitness News). "My child is now aware of what racism is, and what that word means," mother Manige Osowski said. "And it's because of this card."

The most recent racist allegation involves a more direct insult, as a Starbucks customer's name was printed on a cup in what appeared to be a statement towards the person themselves, according to Today.