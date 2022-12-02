A Starbucks Barista Allegedly Wrote A Racist Slur On A Customer's Cup
As unfortunate as it is, racist incidents occur in the fast food industry. Infamously, Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter retired from the company after using a racial slur in a 2018 conference call (per The New York Times). Upon stepping down from his position, he admitted his comments were "inappropriate and hurtful," though he downplayed the incident by saying that "Colonel Sanders called blacks n—–s," as his excuse (via Forbes).
In 2015, a mother found a racist note inside her child's Wendy's meal that contained an offensive word, resulting in the firing of two employees (per Eyewitness News). "My child is now aware of what racism is, and what that word means," mother Manige Osowski said. "And it's because of this card."
The most recent racist allegation involves a more direct insult, as a Starbucks customer's name was printed on a cup in what appeared to be a statement towards the person themselves, according to Today.
A spokesperson claimed it was a 'mistake'
A customer at a Maryland Starbucks left unhappy after her cup had what appeared to be a racist statement written on it (per Today). When her order was taken, the customer said her name was Monique, yet "monkey" is what the since-suspended employee allegedly wrote on her venti Caramel Frappuccino. "My heart just drops. It was one of those in-the-moment things where your heart just drops and you're just like, 'What?'" Monique Pugh said of reading "monkey" on her cup. When Pugh asked a barista why she was "the only Black person in the store and 'monkey' [was] written on [her] cup," he gave an unconcerned shrug.
Amit Sehgal from Starbucks' corporate team revealed in a statement to Today that the incident was a mistake. "We can do better. As an immediate step, I have taken action with the employee and have addressed their behavior with them directly," they said.
In early 2021, Starbucks was also accused of racism when a black man was asked to wait outside the store (via CBS News). A spokesperson from the company claimed that the incident was not racially motivated, but rather a step to protect other customers from the dangers of Covid-19.