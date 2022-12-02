Heinz Could Add $1 To Your Restaurant Tip If You Ask For Their Ketchup

No matter if you're in a diner in downtown New York or at a beachside restaurant in California, chances are high that you'll see a very familiar red bottle sitting with you at your table. Heinz ketchup is so common a sight at diners and restaurants across America that you'd probably be more surprised if a restaurant didn't have a bottle of the ketchup next to the salt and pepper. Heinz, however, wants to make sure that you needn't worry about running into unfamiliar ketchup brands or copycat catsup the next time you're going for burgers and fries — and they'll do it through you, the people.

As BusinessWire tells us, Heinz made an announcement in late November rallying ketchup fans everywhere to stand together and "ask for Heinz" the next time they're out to eat. According to Heinz's research, people who visit restaurants are "disappointed" when they realize the restaurant isn't carrying Heinz ketchup, thus leaving them stuck with "subpar" ketchup to eat with. That is why the ketchup company announced the beginning of its Tip for Heinz program, in which customers of a discerning ketchup taste should write a $1 "Tip for Heinz" on their receipt.

But what does leaving an extra dollar have to do with getting Heinz ketchup in more restaurants? And what exactly do you gain from leaving a $1 tip for a ketchup company anyway?