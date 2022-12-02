2 World Cup Soccer Teams Are Feeding 4000 Lbs Of Meat To Their Players

An "asado" is about the food, but it's also about community — which may explain why Argentina and Uruguay brought their own meat to Qatar. ESPN reports that the two teams each brought 900 kilos of meat (just under 2,000 pounds each), for a total of almost 4,000 pounds of asado meat.

Traveling to the World Cup means bringing players to a distant nation for several weeks. Playing soccer takes a lot of energy, and when players from different teams come together to play for their country, they need some team-building. Good team building requires good food and good times. Translation? Much carne (a lot of meat).

As Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni told ESPN, "My favourite food is the asado, but it's more than that; it creates an atmosphere of union and collective chemistry ... It's during that time that we get to talk, to laugh, relax and connect." The President of Uruguay's soccer federation explained that the team was "being accompanied by the best nourishment" and put in a little plug for the federation and Uruguayan food, calling the federation the country's "historic ambassador" which will "take with it another ambassador, which is Uruguayan meat, the best meat in the world" (via The Daily Mail). The publication notes that the Uruguayan team has already conducted one asado during their "pre-tournament camp."

Who knows? If the teams perform well, maybe we'll start seeing asados in more places. But win or lose, there will be a couple of well-fed teams on the field, even if they can't have any beer this year.