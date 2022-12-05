The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher

The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.

For consumers, the merger could mean higher food costs. That would be terrible timing when you consider that food inflation saw historic levels this year. Groceries cost 12.4% more in October than they did a year earlier, according to the USDA, which says that dairy, fresh fruit, and vegetable prices are expected to rise by 11.5% to 12.5% this year. Of course, not all of the interested parties hold this view.

In an October press release, Kroger stated it will continue to provide groceries at reduced prices. At a Senate hearing in late November, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen tried to assure lawmakers that the merger would allow for plenty of competition. According to McMullen, the combination of a Kroger-and-Albertsons giant isn't as big as it sounds because people don't just shop at supermarkets. Instead, he described a kind of multi-location approach where "customers purchase food everywhere from Walmart and Trader Joe's to Costco and Aldi, to Dollar General, 7-Eleven, Walgreens and restaurants" (via NPR). But maybe nobody told Alaska about this approach because a consumer advocate there made a very different case.