A 'Golden Girls' Pop-Up Restaurant Is Making Its Way To NYC

Do you dream of sharing a cheesecake with Sophia, Rose, Blanche, and Dorothy in their Miami kitchen? Well, now you can get pretty close to making that dream a reality. Though we may never know the real reason they ate so much cheesecake on "The Golden Girls," now you can come up with your own reason at The Golden Girls Kitchen, a new Golden Girls-themed pop-up restaurant that's making its way to New York this winter (per Today). The new restaurant/dining experience brings an immersive encounter where guests can interact with the world of the Golden Girls as they are transported to 1980s Miami.

The popular show, which aired from 1985 to 1992 and has since become a cult hit, followed the lives of four older women who move in together: sardonic queen bee Dorothy, loveable but dim-witted Rose, boy-crazy Southern belle Blanche, and Dorothy's mouthy mother, Sophia Petrillo (per San Francisco Chronicle). For nearly 40 years, audiences have loved to laugh along with these funny ladies as they share their struggles over a slice of cheesecake. And now you can get in on that cheesecake action, too, at least if you live near The Golden Girls Kitchen's latest pop-up location in Manhattan, opening December 7 (per Facebook).