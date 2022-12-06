Former GBBO Host Sandi Toksvig Is Hospitalized With Pneumonia
Sandi Toksvig, the former fan-favorite "Great British Bake Off" host, was hospitalized in Australia according to a Twitter announcement on Saturday evening. The British comedian, who co-hosted GBBO with Noel Fielding on seasons eight through ten of the popular baking competition, was in the middle of her Australian and New Zealand live tours.
Variety reported that Sandi Toksvig left the "Great British Bake Off" in 2020 to pursue a number of other projects, including another Channel 4 show, "The Write Offs," which focuses on adult literacy. She also took over from Stephen Fry as the host of the popular British quiz show "QI" in 2019, and is one of the founders of the UK political party the Women's Equality Party. Her last tweet — before her team announced her hospitalization — was urging people to show their support, saying that the party was "under threat."
Back in 2015, Toksvig and author Catherine Mayer felt the need to fight for change to what they saw as inequality for women and "just accepting the status quo" (per Women's Equality Party). The national political party was formed to create "more inclusive policies, a more vibrant economy, a workforce that draws on the talents of the whole population and a society that's at ease with itself." According to a Crowdfunder project for the party, the party is under threat of closure due to a rise in the cost of living, causing fewer donations to be made to the cause.
Sandi Toksvig's health is her number one priority
Following the completion of the Australian leg of her comedy tour on November 28 in Sydney, a Twitter post declared that she needed to cancel the New Zealand leg which was due to start on Sunday, December 4, as she was suffering from bronchial pneumonia. News.com.au reported that Toksvig told audience members during her last performance that she "wasn't 100%."
According to Medical News Today, Toksvig's condition is caused by a chest infection that can be viral, bacterial, or fungal in origin. It can be treated at home in mild cases but severe forms may require hospitalization.
The Guardian reported that ticket holders to her three remaining performances in New Zealand are eligible for a refund. Toksvig's team said via Twitter, "Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough."
Since then, the comedian has been able to Tweet fans herself to reassure them of her release from hospital. "Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I've been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I'm fit to fly home. My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service."