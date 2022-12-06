Former GBBO Host Sandi Toksvig Is Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Sandi Toksvig, the former fan-favorite "Great British Bake Off" host, was hospitalized in Australia according to a Twitter announcement on Saturday evening. The British comedian, who co-hosted GBBO with Noel Fielding on seasons eight through ten of the popular baking competition, was in the middle of her Australian and New Zealand live tours.

Variety reported that Sandi Toksvig left the "Great British Bake Off" in 2020 to pursue a number of other projects, including another Channel 4 show, "The Write Offs," which focuses on adult literacy. She also took over from Stephen Fry as the host of the popular British quiz show "QI" in 2019, and is one of the founders of the UK political party the Women's Equality Party. Her last tweet — before her team announced her hospitalization — was urging people to show their support, saying that the party was "under threat."

Back in 2015, Toksvig and author Catherine Mayer felt the need to fight for change to what they saw as inequality for women and "just accepting the status quo" (per Women's Equality Party). The national political party was formed to create "more inclusive policies, a more vibrant economy, a workforce that draws on the talents of the whole population and a society that's at ease with itself." According to a Crowdfunder project for the party, the party is under threat of closure due to a rise in the cost of living, causing fewer donations to be made to the cause.