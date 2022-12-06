Manufacturer Behind TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' Snack Is Being Sued For Using Cheddar

Food lawsuits are a dime a dozen these days. Just last week, a woman in Florida sued Kraft for $5 million claiming that its Velveeta brand microwave mac and cheese takes more than the 3½ minutes to make that the package states. The plaintiff claimed she "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth." (via CNN Business). Then there was a New York man who filed suit against Kellogg's in March, claiming that the packaging of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts is "misleading because the label gives the consumers the impression the fruit filling only contains strawberries as its fruit ingredient."

The Pop-Tarts case was dismissed by a federal judge who ruled that "no reasonable person would" think the only ingredient is "fresh strawberries" based on the box (via NPR). But would a reasonable person expect a product that has the words "mozzarella stick" in its name to contain a different kind of cheese instead? A new lawsuit has just hit the books, this one dealing with ingredients in TGI Fridays Mozzarella Stick Snacks.