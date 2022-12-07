Foodies Told Mashed Which Arby's Menu Item They Would Get Other Than Classic Roast Beef

If you were playing a word association game with fast food giants, you'd think of hamburgers for several of the named options. That's something that made Arby's different in its beginnings, as the brand has long been associated with roast beef. According to 21 WFMJ, Arby's founders Leroy Raffel and Forrest Raffel made the decision of selling a different type of meat because it made the eatery appear more exclusive. "On the day we opened, the McDonald's hamburger was 15 cents and our sandwich was 69 cents. So, you had to be a little more affluent to buy our sandwich," Leroy Raffel said.

What started out as the thing that set Arby's apart eventually became an object of frustration. Per The Wall Street Journal, the "We Have The Meats ... for Sandwiches." campaign was an attempt to change the brand's reputation of only serving roast beef. "Sandwiches is a category that's huge," Arby's marketing chief Jim Taylor said. "Younger people don't eat roast beef as much. We want to bring in some younger consumers who love sandwiches." Luckily, it may have worked, as fans of the store recently revealed to Mashed the non-roast beef Arby's menu items they like the most.