A Former White House Chef Says Coffee Won't Be Available In 30 Years

Millions of people around the world are poised to become pretty cranky if one food expert's estimation turns out to be true. Sam Kass, who was the head chef during the Obama administration's White House tenure, is striking fear into the hearts of the masses with his claims that specific foods will be exceedingly scarce in the not-too-distant future, People reports. These foods, he claims, include beloved staples like chocolate, wine, rice, shellfish, and even — gasp – coffee!

This is more than just a bummer to people who like the taste and caffeine boost from their morning cup of Joe. The global coffee market was worth $107.93 billion in 2021, and is expected to rise to $167.51 billion by the year 2027, says Global Newswire. So, it's not that much of a stretch to assume that strain on the product will adversely affect the global economy as well.

Coffee is a necessity for most Americans to start their day. In fact, roughly three-quarters of Americans enjoy at least the occasional cup, and 53% drink a minimum of one cup per day, according to YouGovAmerica. Although a jolt of caffeine is often what people are searching for when they start sipping, many people really enjoy the taste, and others enjoy the social aspect of slowly savoring the beverage around a table with family or friends, says Coffee.org.