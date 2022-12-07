Starbucks' New Tipping System Is Getting Some Serious Heat

Despite campaigning for the right to receive tips, not all Starbucks workers are pleased with the new system, and customers don't seem too thrilled either. Employees also don't seem to be worried that they may be converted to the dramatically lower service rate wage. This may be due to the fact that Starbucks is based in Washington, a state that the Department of Labor notes does not have the service rate.

Workers may not be worried about the future of their wages, but they are worried about the customers' ability to use the pin pad. The additional step in the transaction seems to be confusing patrons, leaving one Starbucks barista on TikTok to say "so embarrassing when customers go 'its not going through!!!!' bae there[']s an extra step now." The barista called the new tip option one of the "top 10 wor[st] disasters to ever happen to human kind."

Customers also find the new tipping system less than ideal, but for different reasons. Before they can finish their transaction, people are prompted to either tip $1, $2, $5, or a custom amount, or to actively select "No Tip," which customers and baristas agree makes the interaction uncomfortable (per Entrepreneur). Customers are especially disgruntled about being pushed to tip at the drive-thru, where they feel there's not enough interaction to warrant it, with one Twitter user saying, "you're literally just handing it to me." However, it's good to remember that Starbucks pools tips, so just because the person who hands you your drink may not have mixed it, someone still took the time to make you that half-caff hazelnut macchiato with almond milk.