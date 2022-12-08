Pizza Chain Bertucci's Files For Bankruptcy Again
In 2018, Northborough-based Italian restaurant chain Bertucci's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Patriot's Day, USA Today reported. They were struggling to go head to head with fast food restaurants that offered the same menu for lower prices. A year prior, they had started to take cost-cutting measures and managed to save $5 million through job cuts and concessions. Despite their efforts, sales and revenues were still in freefall and according to The Boston Business Journal, things had been that way since 2011.
Bertucci's 2018 filing resulted in the permanent shuttering of 15 restaurants in different locations. As of December 2022, there are 31 remaining restaurants, 20 of which are in Massachusetts, the company's birthplace.
The Italian-themed eatery has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yet again, and this time they closed several restaurants in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, per Restaurant Business. The pandemic and rising costs of resources reportedly led to seeking debt protection.
Bertucci's closed restaurants in several locations
As reported by CBS, Bertucci's made $97.9 million in sales in 2021 but incurred a loss of $7.9 million and another $14 million in operating loss. The company closed restaurants in Marlborough, Beverly, North Attleborough, Canton, Manchester, Salem, and Brockton, WCVB shared.
With Christmas around the corner, it's sad to think about the employees who lost their jobs amid the bankruptcy filing, but Bertucci's spokesperson assured that they will be transferred to other locations when possible, per WCVB. According to the court filing, the company currently employs around 1436 employees.
Northboro, MA residents were saddened to see the restaurant close. "I was a little surprised, although you never see a lot of people at this one," one of them told CBS. Bertucci's has been serving classic Italian food since 1981. They are famous for their open brick oven cooking, and people have loved their food for a long time. One Redditor opined, "Don't listen to the haters. Bertuccis is great. Their rolls and sausage soup are the best you can find anywhere. I love the sporkie, all their pizza crust is great, so light and fluffy."