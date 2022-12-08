Pizza Chain Bertucci's Files For Bankruptcy Again

In 2018, Northborough-based Italian restaurant chain Bertucci's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Patriot's Day, USA Today reported. They were struggling to go head to head with fast food restaurants that offered the same menu for lower prices. A year prior, they had started to take cost-cutting measures and managed to save $5 million through job cuts and concessions. Despite their efforts, sales and revenues were still in freefall and according to The Boston Business Journal, things had been that way since 2011.

Bertucci's 2018 filing resulted in the permanent shuttering of 15 restaurants in different locations. As of December 2022, there are 31 remaining restaurants, 20 of which are in Massachusetts, the company's birthplace.

The Italian-themed eatery has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yet again, and this time they closed several restaurants in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, per Restaurant Business. The pandemic and rising costs of resources reportedly led to seeking debt protection.