Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies

For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies.

According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to a new level in 2017 with a Hong Kong-only collection. This special menu included items like Oreo Tiramisu, an Oreo chocolate cheese tart, and an Oreo cappuccino. Shortly thereafter, McDonald's launched a burger made with Spam and Oreos, only available in China.

Fortunately, McDonald's and Oreo have stuck to their best items in the last couple of years. In 2020, McDonald's released the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, and in 2022, we welcomed the Oreo Fudge McFlurry to the menu (via SheFinds). Oh, but the 2022 collabs don't stop there. Oreo and McDonald's are wrapping up the year with a fun cookie giveaway.