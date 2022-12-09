Courteney Cox Hilariously Jokes About How Real New Yorkers Eat Pizza

The U.S. is home to at least 31 regional pizza styles, according to Food Network, and there's no better place than New York City to start trying them all. Tied with Rome for best pizzerias in the world in 50 Top Pizza's annual survey (via CNBC), 'za lovers can find several types of the Italian staple in the Big Apple. However, the aptly-named New York style is probably the most iconic of the bunch.

This particular variety is available just about everywhere you turn in the city – but you better not even think about grabbing yourself a slice if you don't know the proper methodology of chowing it down. Fortunately, "Friends" star Courteney Cox recently shared a few pointers on her Instagram page this week for all the NY pizza newbies of the world.

"First what you do is dab it. Get all the oil off," the actor instructed in the December 7 upload before explaining that "authentic New Yorkers" use utensils to cut off "a little bite at a time" while Sicilians "roll it like a pizza pie." Cox also showed how to scrape all the cheese to one area of the 'za, which she said you could rip off for someone craving double cheese, and even divulged an off-menu style of "special" pizza consisting of a piece of crust topped with scraps of the saucy base. "If you can get it in three bites then you're a real New Yorker," she explained before completing the feat herself.