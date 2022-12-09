Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Buns? Here's What Fast Food Lovers Say- Exclusive Survey
Whether it's a chicken sandwich, a sub sandwich, or a burger, one component that not many people consider when it comes to building the perfect sandwich is the bread. Just as there are different types of pasta sauce that are ideal in specific dishes, the same rings true for different types of bread. Many people may consider meat and cheese to be the heart of a good sandwich, but it wouldn't be a sandwich without the bread holding everything together. According to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, some types of bread are well suited for most general-purpose dishes, but certain sandwiches can be elevated in terms of flavor based on the bread it's made with.
For example, Italian bread is best for sandwiches made with salami and other spicy, cured meats, while grilled cheese is best made with classic, simple white bread. Furthermore, the unique flavor of rye bread makes it perfect for pastrami and Reuben sandwiches. But what about the bread served at fast food restaurants? Most fast food restaurants serve their chicken sandwiches and burgers on plain ole buns, but which fast food restaurant has the best buns? Well, Mashed conducted an exclusive survey by asking fast food lovers which restaurant they thought had the best fast food buns and the winner may or may not surprise you.
Chick-fil-A reigns supreme with its buttery buns
Out of 582 responses, the Mashed exclusive survey revealed that most people think that Chick-fil-A has the best buns, with 40.89% of the votes for a total of 238 responses. The second best fast food restaurant buns as deemed by fast food lovers can be found at Wendy's, with 16.67% of the votes for a total of 97 responses. Burger King came in third place with 14.95% of the votes for a total of 87 responses, and Whataburger came in fourth place with 11.34% of the votes and 66 total responses. Rounding out the survey in fifth and sixth place is White Castle with 8.93% of the votes and 52 total responses and McDonald's with 7.22% of the votes and 42 total responses.
So, what makes Chick-fil-A's buns so delicious? Well, it has a lot to do with the chain's meticulous standards when it comes to its food, and that includes everything from its chicken being the right shape before breading to the placement of the pickles on the chicken sandwich, per Insider. As far as Chick-fil-A's buns go, the insides of both the top bun and bottom bun are first buttered with a nifty butter roller, and then they are sent through a vertical conveyor toaster to get a perfect golden toast. If the toaster's temperature is set too low or too high, the buns may get thrown away due to either being burnt or not toasted enough.