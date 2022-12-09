Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Buns? Here's What Fast Food Lovers Say- Exclusive Survey

Whether it's a chicken sandwich, a sub sandwich, or a burger, one component that not many people consider when it comes to building the perfect sandwich is the bread. Just as there are different types of pasta sauce that are ideal in specific dishes, the same rings true for different types of bread. Many people may consider meat and cheese to be the heart of a good sandwich, but it wouldn't be a sandwich without the bread holding everything together. According to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, some types of bread are well suited for most general-purpose dishes, but certain sandwiches can be elevated in terms of flavor based on the bread it's made with.

For example, Italian bread is best for sandwiches made with salami and other spicy, cured meats, while grilled cheese is best made with classic, simple white bread. Furthermore, the unique flavor of rye bread makes it perfect for pastrami and Reuben sandwiches. But what about the bread served at fast food restaurants? Most fast food restaurants serve their chicken sandwiches and burgers on plain ole buns, but which fast food restaurant has the best buns? Well, Mashed conducted an exclusive survey by asking fast food lovers which restaurant they thought had the best fast food buns and the winner may or may not surprise you.