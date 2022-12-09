Trader Joe's Spicy Uncured Charcuterie Selection Has Split Fans

The Trader Joe's Spicy Uncured Charcuterie Collection was spotted by @traderjoeslist at their local store in Santa Monica, California — and the TJ's superfan was very excited to see the seasonal meat tray available once again. "Honestly, I wish they carried this year round because the ingredients are perfect!" the original poster captioned the photo. As the name implies, the meats are all uncured, which means there are no added nitrates or corn syrup. People have used the meaty assortment for charcuterie boards, yes, but also as a pizza topping or the filling for an Italian sub or breakfast sandwich. "So good and perfect amount of spice," one commenter wrote, while a shopper on Reddit said the meat was "delicious," with "a nice little kick."

However, not everyone is convinced that the Trader Joe's Spicy Uncured Charcuterie Collection is worth buying. Some commenters wished there were more non-spicy options, and a few people on Instagram noted that the quality and coloring of the meat looked suspect (one said it was gray and grainy). Another shopper pointed out that despite being uncured and "not preserved," it does still use curing agents to keep the meat fresh, so it's not as natural as some might think — The Counter notes that meats preserved with celery powder (which is used in this product) can be as unhealthy as those made with synthetic nitrates or nitrites.