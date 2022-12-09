Olive Garden Manager Fired After An Aggressive Sick-Leave Policy Rant

If only one good thing came out of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's that it's become more common for workplaces to offer paid sick days. In March 2020, Darden Restaurants, Olive Garden's parent company, began offering sick time to its hourly workers, a plan that had been previously put in place but not yet implemented (via EBN). The new benefit gives one hour of time off for every 30 hours worked and begins 90 days after initial employment.

According to Dawn Hucklebridge, the director of Paid Leave for All, workers, especially in the restaurant field, were unequipped with sick days at the start of the pandemic (per Forbes). "When the pandemic hit more than 30 million workers in this country didn't have a single paid sick leave day. Four in five didn't have paid family leave. This is a problem that has disproportionately hurt ... service workers," she said in a 2020 press conference.

Even though Olive Garden began offering paid time off more than two years ago, one manager decided to make her own rulings. And as NBC Chicago reported this week, she faced consequences from a corporate level.