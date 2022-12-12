Blue Apron Just Announced Massive Layoffs Due To Low Sales

In an effort to cut operating costs, popular meal subscription company Blue Apron announced last week that it would lay off a chunk of its corporate staff, according to Winsight Grocery Business. This concerted attempt to reduce its spending falls on the heels of the company's drastic decline in stock value, which has taken a 94% plummet over the past year.

A month ago, Blue Apron, which is based out of New York, had garnered 679,000 active subscribers. That's down 1.3% from the last quarter and represents a greater trend of customers trailing off from the business year after year. Fortune reported that the meal subscription company earned quarterly earnings of $238 million in 2017 but has yet to reach half of that in the most recent quarter.

While Blue Apron once competed heavily with grocery stores, now the company says it's forced to cut 10% of its corporate team.