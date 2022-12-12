Wednesday Addams' Starbucks Cold Brew Is On Its Secret Menu

If you've been keeping up with the recent trends, you might have heard about "Wednesday," a comedy-horror based on Wednesday Addams of "The Addams Family." Well, according to Yahoo, the show has become the platform's most watched TV series ever, surpassing "Stranger Things" in just a week. With any new hot topic, products are released in conjunction both to satisfy loyal fans and to draw in additional revenue from an already successful creation. That's why coffee-lovers and "Wednesday" fanatics are starting to order a new beverage from Starbucks.

Appropriately titled the Wednesday Addams Drink, the creation is part of the secret menu (via Elite Daily). If you haven't been filled in on the wonders of the secret menu, it's essentially an unwritten list of drinks that some baristas don't even know about. According to Totally the Bomb, you may have to show your barista the recipe, though sometimes the beverage is frequented enough that workers have it down. It kind of makes you wonder how many "Wednesday" inspired drinks have been decorating Starbucks' receipts this week.