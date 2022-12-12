Wednesday Addams' Starbucks Cold Brew Is On Its Secret Menu
If you've been keeping up with the recent trends, you might have heard about "Wednesday," a comedy-horror based on Wednesday Addams of "The Addams Family." Well, according to Yahoo, the show has become the platform's most watched TV series ever, surpassing "Stranger Things" in just a week. With any new hot topic, products are released in conjunction both to satisfy loyal fans and to draw in additional revenue from an already successful creation. That's why coffee-lovers and "Wednesday" fanatics are starting to order a new beverage from Starbucks.
Appropriately titled the Wednesday Addams Drink, the creation is part of the secret menu (via Elite Daily). If you haven't been filled in on the wonders of the secret menu, it's essentially an unwritten list of drinks that some baristas don't even know about. According to Totally the Bomb, you may have to show your barista the recipe, though sometimes the beverage is frequented enough that workers have it down. It kind of makes you wonder how many "Wednesday" inspired drinks have been decorating Starbucks' receipts this week.
The beverage even looks like Wednesday Addams
You won't find the Wednesday Adams Drink plastered across a menu board, but this special Starbucks' drink is still for the ordering (via Totally the Bomb). The drink has a dark vibe that matches the show's theme, which according to the creators of the beverage, is "dark like her outfit [and] light like her pale skin." They also believe it would be the drink Wednesday herself would order if she were to patronize the coffee shop. In order to create the beverage, you should order a Venti Cold Brew with mocha sauce and a scoop of vanilla bean topped with regular cold foam.
Starbucks has served other spooky-themed, pop-culture inspired items as well. A TikTok video made by @supersecretmenu described how to make a "Hocus Pocus" latte last year. To order this concoction, you should ask for a Venti Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte, two pumps of apple brown sugar syrup, two pumps of white mocha sauce, and two toppings: caramel drizzle and cinnamon dolce.