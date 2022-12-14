Tiffy Chen Gave Mashed A Genius Method To Pick Out The Best Street Food Vendor - Exclusive

Because it is almost inevitable when we start philosophizing about street food, let us begin by remembering Anthony Bourdain. "Street food, I believe, is the salvation of the human race," the rockstar chef once said. Had the idea of street food not already emanated a certain mystique before Bourdain rhapsodized about it at the World Street Food Congress in Singapore, his declaration would have endowed it with the grungy glamour that Bourdain gave everything he touched.

Whether it is our salvation or not, any true street food connoisseur will forgive Bourdain's outpouring of passion. These are people, like Vancouver-based foodie and blogger Tiffy Chen, who don't need to pore over Google reviews before selecting a nightly vendor. If you're one of them, you — like Chen — understand the magic that Bourdain so clearly did. Good street food is not delicious because it is quick, easy, and often greasy. (Extra points if it is though; are we right?) Good street food is exquisite thanks solely to its owner.

"I grew up eating lots of night market food, lots of street food," Tiffy Chen told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "You can tell by standing at their stall how much love the owner has toward their food and the pride."