Chrissy Teigen's Viral Banana Bread Is Available By The Slice In New Collab

Chrissy Teigen's banana bread has been a viral sensation for years — not because it tastes great (which people say it does), but because it's been the subject of many hilarious Twitter interactions. In 2017, Teigan was short of the bananas needed to make her bread, resulting in the model and television host reaching out on Twitter for a trade. "If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear, and a Becca palette," she wrote. She then asked for a photo of the trader holding the bananas and throwing up a peace sign before she'd arrange the meeting.

In 2020, she made a similar post, this time in search of romaine lettuce. That day, she promised fans that she'd prepare banana bread for the one lucky person who brought her a head of lettuce. She even kept social distancing in mind, stating that the trade would be made "6 feet apart." Thankfully for those who weren't chosen as the banana bread recipients, Teigen's "Cravings" cookbook revealed the recipe back in 2018. But even more conveniently for non-bakers, you can now buy it by the slice in the Los Angeles area.