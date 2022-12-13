Holiday Baking Championship's New Challenge Asked Bakers To Transform A Store-Bought Cake

If you think it's hard scraping yourself off of the couch to make a passable dinner every night, just imagine how much harder it would be if you were doing it in front of a television camera, being judged on the outcome. Food competition shows, in general, combine all of that with the added pressure of food pros risking their reputations when they compete — after all, who wants to buy a cookie from a baker who got bad reviews from celebrity chefs on TV?

There are a lot of challenges to face on cooking competition shows. Baking shows, which require creativity as well as precision, can be even more difficult. One of the most difficult aspects of these shows is not knowing exactly what ingredients you'll be working with, and as competitors recently found out on "Holiday Baking Championship," sometimes the secret ingredients can be totally unexpected. On a recent episode, bakers were given something shocking to work with: a pre-baked, pre-decorated, store-bought cake. For contestants who are used to making every element of a cake, from the sponge to the filling to the frosting, the surprise challenge caused quite a stir.