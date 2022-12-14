Burger King Fans Spotted A New Shroom N' Swiss Whopper Melt

The world was first introduced to the Whopper way back in 1957. Yes, Burger King's paper-swaddled bundle of joy has been kicking around for a long time and, over the past 65 years, it has enjoyed a colorful history. Speaking of "colorful," this iconic burger has been made with buns in a rainbow collection of hues over the years. People magazine points to the 2020 release of the Angriest Whopper (not to be confused with the Angry Whopper) and its shocking red bun, while Thrillist adds that Burger King's "Nightmare King" came perched on a bun of neon green, a follow-up to the chain's black-bunned Whopper first introduced for Halloween in 2015. No one can accuse the Whopper of being dull.

Always willing to shrug off the status quo, the Whopper decided to shed its trademark bun completely and instead, try its hand at toasted bread. In March of this year, Burger King introduced three entirely new variations of the traditional Whopper — the Whopper Melt, Spicy Whopper Melt, and Bacon Whopper Melt (via Penn Live). The regular Whopper Melt consisted of two Whopper Jr. patties, caramelized onions, and some American cheese between two pieces of toast, smothered in Stacker Sauce. The spicy version boasted jalapeños and a spicier sauce, while the bacon version featured (you guessed it) bacon.

It doesn't end there. Now, there are reported sightings of an entirely new Whopper Melt.