Seth Meyers Broke Lizzo With His Disgusting Grrls Cocktail

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or the end of a long day, sometimes nothing tastes sweeter than a refreshing cocktail. The best part about these boozy beverages is there is truly one for every tastebud. 77 cocktails have been deemed official by the International Bartenders Association, and those are just the IBA "recognized" cocktails (via The Bar Cabinet).

From the Cape Codder to the martini, the Gibson to the Dark 'n' Stormy, there's a reason these classic cocktails are all so well-known. The one thing these alcoholic beverages all have in common? Each one only requires two ingredients for you to shake and stir (via Liquor). For instance, all you need for a classic martini recipe is gin and dry vermouth, while a Dark 'n' Stormy only features ginger beer and rum.

But that's not to say that less is always more. Some of the most complex cocktails are also delicious, including the Bloody Mary, which can include as many as 14 ingredients (via Liquor). That said, ensuring that all these ingredients complement each other is an entirely different story. On "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the show's host tries his hand at bartending for his special guest, Lizzo. To say that Meyers went a little overboard with the cocktail ingredients would be an understatement.