Taylor Swift's Birthday Cake Is Basically A 'Lavender Haze'

"All Too Well" singer Taylor Swift turned 33 last week on December 13. Though the "Midnights" hitmaker could also have taken the day to celebrate her latest album's impressive records on the charts — which was the first ever to simultaneously occupy all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 — the singer didn't take much time off to toast to her success.

Instead, Swift spent her birthday in New Orleans, where she recorded new music in the studio with producer Jack Antonoff, per her Instagram post. Rumor has it, she may have been re-recording her sixth album, "Reputation," which she has just gained the legal ability to do now that enough time has passed since the expiration of her contract with Big Machine Label Group (per Elle). Whatever it is that she was working on, Swift did take at least a little time away from the mic to enjoy a custom birthday cake, specially requested by her team from New Orleans' Bywater Bakery.