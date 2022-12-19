Taylor Swift's Birthday Cake Is Basically A 'Lavender Haze'
"All Too Well" singer Taylor Swift turned 33 last week on December 13. Though the "Midnights" hitmaker could also have taken the day to celebrate her latest album's impressive records on the charts — which was the first ever to simultaneously occupy all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 — the singer didn't take much time off to toast to her success.
Instead, Swift spent her birthday in New Orleans, where she recorded new music in the studio with producer Jack Antonoff, per her Instagram post. Rumor has it, she may have been re-recording her sixth album, "Reputation," which she has just gained the legal ability to do now that enough time has passed since the expiration of her contract with Big Machine Label Group (per Elle). Whatever it is that she was working on, Swift did take at least a little time away from the mic to enjoy a custom birthday cake, specially requested by her team from New Orleans' Bywater Bakery.
Taylor's special cake may have been inspired by her love for chai cookies
According to People, Taylor Swift's team gave Bywater Bakery "free rein" when it came to the design and flavors of her 33rd birthday cake, just requesting that it be "special" and done on a quick turnaround, ordering it on Monday night for a 10 a.m. Tuesday pick-up. The bakery, owned by Alton Osborne and Chaya Conrad, quickly got to work on the "unexpected pleasure," researching ideas for a Swift-worthy aesthetic and flavor composition.
To create a cake that would please the songstress, the bakery took a visual cue from Swift's song "Lavender Haze." Per the business' Instagram page, the finished two-tier "lavender haze surprise" cake featured marbled lavender, purple, and soft pink buttercream, plus a shimmering script reading, "Happy Birthday Taylor!" The design was accented with fresh flowers, including cheery pink-red gerbera daisies, a flourish of lavender orchids, and bright lilies.
And what did it taste like? Each tier was a different flavor, giving Swift plenty of choice with the surprise cake. The top layer was a vanilla butter cake with rich banana mascarpone cream, and the base layer was a "chai chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and caramel." In the comments of the bakery's post, fans gushed over how "lucky" they were to make a cake for Swift, calling it "so unique and vibrant" with "amazing" flavors. Bywater appears to have been spot-on with the ingredients, considering Swift is famous for her chai sugar cookies and known to love chocolate milkshakes.