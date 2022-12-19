Why It's Not Worth It To Buy Pre-Cut Citrus Fruits

If you're in need of a juicy kick of vitamin C to boost your immune system, you may be tempted to buy the carefully packaged, pre-cut citrus fruits at your grocery store. It can be a convenient alternative to purchasing a variety of fruits and chopping each one yourself. Whether you're using them to toss into a creamy fruit salad or are just looking for a healthy snack that's ready to be devoured at will, choosing pre-sliced fruit seems like an easy no-brainer. But if you're a financial, environmental, or health-conscious consumer, you should never buy pre-cut fruit and vegetables.

When this time-saver started showing up on store shelves more frequently, some retailers began to realize that there was a huge storage issue compared to whole fruit and other produce. "For every five packs that are sold, we found that we were throwing away ten, since the shelf-life is shorter in this category" said the COO of Heritage Foods, per The Times of India. This makes sense because as soon as fruits and veggies are chopped up, Verywell Fit claims that they are exposed to elements like heat, oxygen, light, and bacteria, which decreases their lifespan. Additionally, the plastic packaging can leak toxic chemicals into the pre-sliced fruits which can easily turn your healthy choice into a risky one, per The Guardian. But there's also another reason why buying pre-cut citrus fruits isn't worth it.