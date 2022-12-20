63% Of People Prefer This Flavor Of Pancake Syrup- Mashed Survey

Back in olden times, at least as they're depicted in "Little House on the Prairie" and various costume dramas, people ate their flapjacks with stuff like sorghum (whatever that is) or maybe molasses. In the modern supermarket era, we call them pancakes and prefer to top them with syrup. If Mrs. Butterworth and her friends in the syrup aisle are anything to go by, it still mostly comes in one flavor, that being brown. That may be meant to mimic maple, but unless you're paying big bucks for your syrup, the flavoring's probably the imitation kind. Anyone who's ever ventured out to an IHOP, however, knows that there are other syrup flavors, as well, these being blue, pink, and purple. (OK, we know these are technically colors, not flavors, but really, would you have ever guessed at "boysenberry" if the bottle weren't labeled as such?)

With such a spectrum of syrups available to us, which one is the people's pancake preference? Time for yet another exclusive Mashed survey. We gave our pollees a choice of five flavors, these being blueberry, blackberry, maple, raspberry, and strawberry. (No, Fruity Pebbles syrup did not make the cut.) After tabulating the poll results, we found that when it comes to pancakes, we're not really into eating the rainbow.