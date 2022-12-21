Salt Bae Is In Hot Water Yet Again—this Time For Carrying The World Cup Trophy

On Sunday, December 18, Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated France for the FIFA World Cup 2022, leading to a celebration so grand that an estimated five million took to the streets in Buenos Aires during the team's victory parade, per Yahoo. The 50-mile parade route which was set to continue through the city's obelisk on an open-air bus had to be ended due to safety concerns as the team was picked up by helicopters, according to The Washington Post.

Before the team flew back to their home country where the celebrations got to this point, the team spent time on the pitch after the game, taking photos and passing around the esteemed World Cup trophy. According to Sky Sports, fans became quickly distraught when they noticed Chef Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, join the team in touching the trophy and celebrating as if he was one of the players.

Perhaps this could have been overlooked if it had been Salt Bae's first time in the hot seat. Last year, it was revealed through a job listing that an experienced chef would be paid just around $12 to $13 per hour at his London restaurant, per The London Economic. This was less than the price of anything on the menu. Around the same time, Gökçe was sued by his employees for discriminating against them because they weren't Turkish (via New York Post). As terrible as the other acts seemingly are, this one might be the one that finally gets the chef "cancelled."