TikTok's Watermelon Popcorn Trend Uses Actual Watermelon

In July, TikTok user @theaddleyshow posted a watermelon popcorn recipe that had the app users stunned. The start of the video shows the individual placing a watermelon slice into frying pan of oil. In an unexpected twist, they then pour a decent amount of popcorn seeds in the pan, followed by salt and butter. They stir the creation and let it pop, giving a thumbs up at the finished product. Perhaps the most interesting part of the recipe is that it uses actual watermelon for the flavor.

When users turned to the comments, they expressed a mix bag of reactions. "I mean you have to be high to do this," one comment read, while another user wrote, "What in the Orville Redenbacher is going on here?"

If you're interested in trying watermelon-flavored popcorn, you don't necessarily have to make it yourself. Yum Yum's Popcorn carries mini, small, and large bags ranging from $5.99 to $11.99 each. Instead of real watermelon, this type is made with watermelon mix, which according to the site, creates a "very flavorful and sweet" taste.