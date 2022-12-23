The Sneaky Vineyard Trick That Made Wine A Cinch During Prohibition

From 1920 to 1933, liquor sales were banned in the United States following the addition of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, per History. Christian forces were at the forefront of this decision, as many saw alcohol as a threat to families and an increase in accidents, poverty, and crime (via History Extra). Of course, this decision backfired, as the 21st Amendment reversed prohibition in as little as 13 years. Instead of stopping crime, crime skyrocketed. According to Mirror, this period of time saw a great increase in profits for gangsters who sold alcohol illegally and opened speakeasies.

Speakeasies were created as a way around the alcohol ban, and they were generally located in secret rooms where a password was required for entry. Per historian Jonathon Porter, an estimate 100,000 speakeasies popped up in New York alone. The American liquor industry started searching for ways around the rules, which they were able to find as far as the wine industry goes.