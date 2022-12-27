Ben & Jerry's Fans Told Mashed Which Retired Flavor They Want Back - Exclusive Survey
Ben & Jerry's has been around an awfully long time, with 2023 marking its 45th year in the frozen confections business. Over the years, the company has introduced a whole bunch of new flavors, but in order to make room in its freezers, it's sadly forced to retire some of the old ones from time to time. The company even goes so far as to symbolically "bury" them in a cemetery of discontinued flavors — such is the cycle of ice cream life.
So what kills off these former flavors? With some of them, it could be because they just didn't sell too well. Others, like 1987's Economic Crunch or the 2020 Justice ReMix'd, were created in response to no-longer-current events. Some flavors slide into oblivion with very few mourners, but when others disappear, their numerous fans get quite upset. If Ben and Jerry's were to give the people what they want, which discontinued flavors should they consider digging up from the Flavor Graveyard? Mashed surveyed 622 people and gave them a choice of six flavors: Crème Brulee, Dublin Mudslide, Oatmeal Cookie Chunk, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Rainforest Crunch, and Wavy Gravy. When all of the votes were tabulated, we found the winning flavor to be ... well, one that's already been revived.
Dublin Mudslide is back in a rebooted version
The undead Ben & Jerry's flavor favored by the majority (20.9%) of our poll respondents is none other than Dublin Mudslide, an Irish cream-flavored ice cream with a mocha fudge swirl and chocolate chip cookie chunks. While this product was buried in 2007, Ben and Jerry's dug it up again and made a few tweaks to come up with a 2.0 version in time for St. Patrick's Day 2022, per Eat This, Not That. The reincarnated Dublin Mudslide is still on the active roster.
Crème Brulee, the ice cream with a French accent, came in a very close second, pulling 20.74% of the votes. Close, but pas de cigare, since it's been out of the lineup for over a decade. Surprisingly, nutty Rainforest Crunch got 19.29% for a surprising third-place finish — surprising in that the flavor was both introduced and discontinued in 1988, so how many people could have tasted it? Fourth place went to Oatmeal Cookie Chunk with 18.81% of the vote, while number five finisher, Peanut Butter and Jelly, only earned 11.9%. Bringing up the rear with just 8.36% was Wavy Gravy, a groovy flavor named not for the Thanksgiving staple, but for some dude who was famous back in the Woodstock Era. Unlike hippie hits Cherry Garcia and Phish Food, Wavy Gravy is an ice cream flavor whose days are long over. Kind of a bummer, man, but the times, they are a'changin, and Ben & Jerry's flavors are doing their best to keep up.