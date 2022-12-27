Ben & Jerry's Fans Told Mashed Which Retired Flavor They Want Back - Exclusive Survey

Ben & Jerry's has been around an awfully long time, with 2023 marking its 45th year in the frozen confections business. Over the years, the company has introduced a whole bunch of new flavors, but in order to make room in its freezers, it's sadly forced to retire some of the old ones from time to time. The company even goes so far as to symbolically "bury" them in a cemetery of discontinued flavors — such is the cycle of ice cream life.

So what kills off these former flavors? With some of them, it could be because they just didn't sell too well. Others, like 1987's Economic Crunch or the 2020 Justice ReMix'd, were created in response to no-longer-current events. Some flavors slide into oblivion with very few mourners, but when others disappear, their numerous fans get quite upset. If Ben and Jerry's were to give the people what they want, which discontinued flavors should they consider digging up from the Flavor Graveyard? Mashed surveyed 622 people and gave them a choice of six flavors: Crème Brulee, Dublin Mudslide, Oatmeal Cookie Chunk, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Rainforest Crunch, and Wavy Gravy. When all of the votes were tabulated, we found the winning flavor to be ... well, one that's already been revived.