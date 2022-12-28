Salt & Straw Launches Vegan Flavors With A Classic Theme
No matter the time of year, occasion, or mood, ice cream always seems to hit the spot when we need it the most. It's sweet, cool, refreshing, and makes people feel good no matter what age they are. In fact, studies have shown that the mere act of eating ice cream can boost serotonin levels, according to eDairy News. What's not to love?
When it comes to ice cream, Portland-based Salt & Straw knows a thing or two about creating out-of-this-world flavors people adore. From Honey Lavender to Arbequina Olive Oil to Pear and Blue Cheese to Cold Brew Coffee Cashew Praline, the shop's vast menu of deliciousness can make the selection process quite a challenge for locals and tourists alike.
Salt & Straw is also known for releasing limited-edition recipes every four weeks, per its website. And starting Friday, December 30, the ice cream emporium will release five dairy-free flavors, all of which are inspired by traditional American indulgences, as stated in a press release shared with Mashed. Here's the scoop on what you can expect.
The new vegan Salt & Straw collection triggers all the nostalgia
Sentimentality chasers and ice cream enthusiasts, listen up. Salt & Straw, the beloved frozen treat brand with a cult following, is launching its latest lineup: the Dairy-Free Decadence Series. According to the press release, the 100% vegan scoops pay homage to some classic favorites.
Bananas Foster is a banana-infused ice cream with caramel made from banana purée, rum, molasses, and "warm spices." Chocolate Sorbet is a blend of dark cocoa powder, chocolate, and sea salt. Toasted Oat Milk & Cookies incorporates chocolate chip cookies with cinnamon-infused vanilla ice cream made from an oat milk base. Peanut Butter Brittle Caramel Fudge is a medley of coconut vanilla ice cream, caramel fudge, and peanut butter brittle. And last but certainly not least, Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting is a mix of red velvet cake batter-infused coconut ice cream, generous crumbs of red velvet cake, and of course, vegan cream cheese frosting.
The Dairy-Free Decadence Series will be available starting on December 30, 2022, and wraps up on Thursday, February 2, 2023. You can try the new flavors in any of the Salt & Straw shops across the U.S. or have them shipped directly to your door. Wherever, whenever, and with whomever you enjoy these dairy-free delights is totally up to you.