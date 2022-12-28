Salt & Straw Launches Vegan Flavors With A Classic Theme

No matter the time of year, occasion, or mood, ice cream always seems to hit the spot when we need it the most. It's sweet, cool, refreshing, and makes people feel good no matter what age they are. In fact, studies have shown that the mere act of eating ice cream can boost serotonin levels, according to eDairy News. What's not to love?

When it comes to ice cream, Portland-based Salt & Straw knows a thing or two about creating out-of-this-world flavors people adore. From Honey Lavender to Arbequina Olive Oil to Pear and Blue Cheese to Cold Brew Coffee Cashew Praline, the shop's vast menu of deliciousness can make the selection process quite a challenge for locals and tourists alike.

Salt & Straw is also known for releasing limited-edition recipes every four weeks, per its website. And starting Friday, December 30, the ice cream emporium will release five dairy-free flavors, all of which are inspired by traditional American indulgences, as stated in a press release shared with Mashed. Here's the scoop on what you can expect.