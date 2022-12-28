The Versatile Green Olive Giada De Laurentiis Swears By
Whether you love 'em or hate 'em, olives pack a punch when it comes to nutritional value and the ability to add flavor, color, and texture to any dish they are used in. According to Healthline, olives are wholesome sources of fiber, calcium, vitamin E, copper, and oleic acid — a cancer-fighting fatty acid. Olives are used in an array of recipes such as tapenade, ropa vieja, and insalata di rinforzo. They are also a popular topping on pizzas, tacos, muffaletta sandwiches, salads, and pasta. Of course, you can also enjoy them by themselves as a hearty snack, either marinated in a salty brine or unadorned.
Several types of olives are harvested around the world, including the Greek kalamata, the American mission, the French niçoise, the Italian Taggiasca, and the Spanish arbequina. There is, however, one type of olive hailing from Sicily that the one and only Giada De Laurentiis simply can't get enough of — the castelvetrano.
Castelvetrano olives are sweet and buttery
Giada De Laurentiis is immensely proud of her Italian roots, sharing her favorite recipes through the television screen and her many cookbooks. In her 2018 publication, "Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita," she reveals a handful of her top pantry essentials, which include anchovy paste, chili paste, canned cherry tomatoes, pasta, extra-virgin olive oil, and castelvetrano olives.
Castelvetrano olives are famous for their light green hue, meaty texture, and mild, subtly sweet, buttery flavor, according to A Couple Cooks. The food blog also explains that the widely beloved castelvetrano olives possess a pleasantly mild flavor and crisp bite, which makes them appealing even to folks who claim to absolutely despise the fruit. Castelvetranos pair incredibly well with hummus and crostini spreads and are a delicious addition to salads and cheese boards. Some of De Laurentiis's recipes that call for the green gems include her healthy beet, olive, and kale salad and a bowl of warm citrus marinated olives.