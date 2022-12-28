The Versatile Green Olive Giada De Laurentiis Swears By

Whether you love 'em or hate 'em, olives pack a punch when it comes to nutritional value and the ability to add flavor, color, and texture to any dish they are used in. According to Healthline, olives are wholesome sources of fiber, calcium, vitamin E, copper, and oleic acid — a cancer-fighting fatty acid. Olives are used in an array of recipes such as tapenade, ropa vieja, and insalata di rinforzo. They are also a popular topping on pizzas, tacos, muffaletta sandwiches, salads, and pasta. Of course, you can also enjoy them by themselves as a hearty snack, either marinated in a salty brine or unadorned.

Several types of olives are harvested around the world, including the Greek kalamata, the American mission, the French niçoise, the Italian Taggiasca, and the Spanish arbequina. There is, however, one type of olive hailing from Sicily that the one and only Giada De Laurentiis simply can't get enough of — the castelvetrano.