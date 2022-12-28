Arby's New Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich Is For Those Who Can't Handle The Diablo Dare
The popularity of spicy foods has been on the rise, with about 74% of people in the United States pairing their food with hot sauce, according to a survey from Instacart. Interestingly, about 444,854 gallons of hot sauce were purchased by customers via Instacart from December 2020 to November 2021. Out of all the people that enjoy hot sauce with their meals, around 46% of them like it to be a "regular" heat level, with 14% wanting their hot sauce to be "as hot as it gets." So, it's safe to say that spicy food lovers aren't going anywhere anytime soon, and a lot of fast food chains have been joining the party.
Most recently, popular fast food chain Arby's took advantage of the increasing popularity of spicy foods with the Diablo Dare sandwich in January 2022, per Inspire Brands. Scorched with flavors from ghost peppers, habaneros, chipotle peppers, and jalapeño peppers, the Diablo Dare can be ordered with fried chicken or smoked brisket and comes with fire-roasted jalapeños, ghost pepper jack cheese, Diablo BBQ sauce, and fiery hot seasoning on a red chipotle toasted bun.
Of course, there are plenty of people out there who prefer a little less spice in their food, so Arby's has just released a new spicy roast beef sandwich that's perfect for those that can't handle the Diablo Dare's heat.
Arby's spicy roast beef sandwich has less heat
While Arby's Diablo Dare sandwich was released in January 2022, it was only for a limited time. But the chain brought the popular spicy sandwich back in October 2022 for a short while, per Inspire Brands. Fans seemed to enjoy the new sandwich and commented on Arby's Instagram post, with one user writing, "I loved the Diablo chicken sandwich. My stomach, however[,] wasn't crazy about it a few hours later." Another person said that their "tongue was on fire for a good 15 [minutes] after eating this." If those comments resonated with you, you're in luck.
Arby's released a new spicy roast beef sandwich on December 27 that's available for a limited time at select U.S. locations, according to ChewBoom. The new spicy roast beef sandwich will feature roast beef with a fiery seasoning, diced jalapeños, shredded lettuce, and a spicy mayo sauce on top of a toasted sesame seed roll, per Arby's. Fans on Reddit were eager to try a "tamed-down version of the Diablo [Dare]." One person commented, "My friend who works at Arby's says this sauce is very good that is on it." Hopefully this provides just enough spice for fans.