Arby's New Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich Is For Those Who Can't Handle The Diablo Dare

The popularity of spicy foods has been on the rise, with about 74% of people in the United States pairing their food with hot sauce, according to a survey from Instacart. Interestingly, about 444,854 gallons of hot sauce were purchased by customers via Instacart from December 2020 to November 2021. Out of all the people that enjoy hot sauce with their meals, around 46% of them like it to be a "regular" heat level, with 14% wanting their hot sauce to be "as hot as it gets." So, it's safe to say that spicy food lovers aren't going anywhere anytime soon, and a lot of fast food chains have been joining the party.

Most recently, popular fast food chain Arby's took advantage of the increasing popularity of spicy foods with the Diablo Dare sandwich in January 2022, per Inspire Brands. Scorched with flavors from ghost peppers, habaneros, chipotle peppers, and jalapeño peppers, the Diablo Dare can be ordered with fried chicken or smoked brisket and comes with fire-roasted jalapeños, ghost pepper jack cheese, Diablo BBQ sauce, and fiery hot seasoning on a red chipotle toasted bun.

Of course, there are plenty of people out there who prefer a little less spice in their food, so Arby's has just released a new spicy roast beef sandwich that's perfect for those that can't handle the Diablo Dare's heat.