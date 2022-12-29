McDonald's Is Launching Special Happy Meals For The New Mario Film

In April 2022, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment announced that the release of the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" was pushed back to April 7, 2023, after initial plans to release the highly anticipated animated adaptation on December 21, 2022, per Variety. The star-studded voice cast features Chris Pratt as our favorite mustachioed plumber Mario, Jack Black as Bowser aka King Koopa, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Charlie Day as Luigi, per Universal Pictures.

The nostalgia trip might have been delayed, but McDonald's has plans to make it all worthwhile. '90s kids probably remember how the company has a long history with Mario that goes all the way back to 1990. As a part of the promotional campaign for Super Mario Bros. 3, McDonald's gave out plastic toys of the game's characters on their Happy Meals back then.

Now, after months of Reddit rumors and leaks about a new collaboration, the Golden Arches has announced an exciting new offer, and we're here for it.