Twitter Is Passionately Defending An Attack On The Cheesecake Factory

A recent Twitter post read, "Y'all go to Cheesecake Factory to sit in that dungeon eating that over cooked ass pasta bye you can't even SEE YOUR FOOD THEY DONT HAVE LIGHTS!" Many people got extremely defensive about the restaurant chain, taking to the platform to retaliate on the post.

The casual dining restaurant has been an American staple since 1972. Owner David Overton, told Vice that he grew up around cheesecake. His mother had her own bakery in the basement of their family home and, eventually, their father even went door-to-door attempting to sell cheesecake — not something that would happen in today's world! He said, "We knew we had the Cadillac of cheesecakes," but they didn't yet have the solution to bring them to the masses. That all changed when his accountant said that he'd "raise the money" to fund a restaurant concept built around the cheesecakes, and the Cheesecake Factory was born. Today with its encyclopedia-style menu and novel decor, which purportedly seems to favor a darkened atmosphere. Insider described the design as "a brilliant tactic."

In a presentation for investors at a 2017 conference, the Cheesecake Factory executives claimed that "ambiance, service, and hospitality drive sales." Perhaps this is demonstrated in the restaurant's 8.8% growth during 2022 with a revenue of $3.18 billion (via CompaniesMarketCap.com). Whatever the case, the chain is obviously doing something right as several Twitter users came to its defense.