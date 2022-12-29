The True Meaning Of Pop-Ups For Marginalized Chefs

They aren't food trucks, and they're a bit different than fair booths, but pop-up restaurants share many of the same ideas. Per Square, a pop-up is a type of business opened at a temporary location for a limited amount of time, whether that be one weekend or a couple months. They're often used to flesh out a location's potential, build brand recognition, test out menu items, and give up-and-coming chefs a leg up.

A good example of a pop-up restaurant is Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti. According to Hypebeast, the eatery set up at a temporary New York City location for two weekends in November. The brand began as a pop-up in Detroit, though now it has a permanent location in the rapper's home city. This time, the purpose of the pop-up was to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of "8 Mile."

Because opening a permanent restaurant is a sizable investment, sometimes a potential chef will take the pop-up route to test out their skills. It's also becoming a way for people of color to get ahead in a primarily-white industry, per Eater.