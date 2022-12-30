Which Fast Food Chain Has The Most Attractive Restaurants? Here's What Fast Food Lovers Say- Exclusive Survey

Fast food restaurants have undergone an aesthetic shift in recent years, according to Trill Mag. While you could historically recognize a fast food joint from a mile away with its bright colors and flashy signs, these dining establishments are opting for a more subtle look these days. Today, you're likely to see large windows, wooden panels, and a square shape, according to Cheddar on YouTube.

That's because fast food spots began competing with a new type of dining experience in the 2000s. Fast casual joints like Chipotle and Panera offered speedy service with better quality ingredients at a slightly higher price, and they became insanely popular. Now, fast food restaurants are attempting to embody the fast casual model. They're trying to redefine the fast food experience by drawing in more customers with higher quality food and a more modern look.

A Mashed exclusive survey recently revealed which fast food restaurant has the most aesthetic appeal to customers.