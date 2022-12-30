José Andrés' Daughters Roasted Him Over A Paella Safety Snafu

On the most recent episode of Longer Tables, Chef José Andrés was picked on by his three daughters, Carlota, Inés, and Lucia, as they recalled a hilarious vacation story. After Inés joked about the heat she felt as she and her dad closed in on Valencia's burning structures during Las Fallas, she stated her fear that her "eyelashes were gonna burn off again." After questioned, she revealed an earlier story regarding an accident in which the family was cooking paella. "I'm there controlling the fire. I lean down to put in some more wood, and then a gust of wood just comes right in. Flame kinda gets near my face, chars my eyelashes off," she said.

Andrés then admitted that he wasn't aware of the accident. That's when Carlota stated her eyelashes were also burnt. To involve herself in the joke, Lucia spoke up, claiming that her dad "left [her] in a supermarket once." One again, Andrés jokingly said he doesn't recall that incident either, per Chef José Andrés' Instagram.

Referring to the aforementioned event, Las Fallas is a fire festival held annually in Spain. According to ThoughtCo., the monuments produced for the festival are traditionally set on fire on the final day. This seems to be what Inés was referring to during the podcast.